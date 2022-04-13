Notice of Public Auction: Booska Movers 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Booska Movers will be holding a public auction for the goods stored for the following accounts:
Charlie Childs, Williston, VT
Glenn Edwards, Burlington, VT
This public auction will be held at Booska Movers, Inc April 20, 2022 at 430 Meadowland Dr S. Burlington, VT at 9:00am
The terms of the sale are final payment in full by cash or credit card. items will be sold in "as is condition" with no warranties expressed or implied.
Any person claiming the rights to these goods must pay the amount necessary to satisfy the storage cost.
Please contact Adam Booska at 802-864-5115 #108 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
