Burlington City Council Notice of Public Hearing, Monday, June 06, 2022 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
A public hearing will be held during the regular meeting of Burlington City Council on Monday, June 06 at 7 pm, on the standards to aid in the determination of common area fees and on the annual common area fees for properties in the Church Street Marketplace District proposed by the Church Street Marketplace Commission.
The Marketplace Commission is proposing continuation of the current standards, which include a per square foot cost based on a building's ground floor square footage, and no increase in the per square foot cost for FY 23: $2.87 per square foot for all properties, along with the recommendation Common Area Fee spreadsheet:
https://ctycms.com/vt-church-street/docs/csm-common-area-fees-fy-23-attachment-a-final.pdf
The provisions applicable to common area fees can be found in the Burlington City Charter, Title VIII, Section 326, which can be located on the City website.
Any assessed party who feels aggrieved by this proposal may appeal the assessment to the City Council by delivering the appeal, in writing, to the City Clerk at City Hall, 149 Church St., Burlington, Vermont. The written appeal may be delivered by any means, but must be received by the City Clerk prior to the public hearing to be considered. Following the public hearing, the Council will make a final determination of the common area fees to be assessed.
For further information please contact:
Kara Alnasrawi
Director, Church Street Marketplace
802-238-1910
find, follow, fan us: