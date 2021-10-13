NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER THE CONDEMNATION AND DAMAGES RELATIVE TO 885 EAST LAKESHORE DRIVE 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Interested persons and persons owning or interested in property known as 885 East Lakeshore Drive, Colchester are hereby warned of a public hearing to be held by the Town of Colchester to consider whether to condemn 885 East Lakeshore Drive, Colchester for the purpose of maintenance and improvements to the stormwater drainage infrastructure and related improvements, and if so, to determine the damages sustained by such interested persons. A description of the project is located at the Town of Colchester offices for inspection and review.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 2805, the proceedings will commence with an examination of the premises, convening at 885 East Lakeshore Drive promptly at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday November 9th. No testimony shall be accepted at the site visit.
Following the examination of the premises, the Town of Colchester Selectboard will meet at 5:30 pm at the Town Offices to receive testimony from any interested parties. The hearing will consider whether it is necessary for the public use and benefit of the Town of Colchester to take and affect the lands of 885 East Lakeshore Drive and will determine the amount of any damages. The Town of Colchester Selectboard shall issue a written decision within 60 days of the hearing.
Date of Hearing: Tuesday November 9, 2021
Time of Site Visit: 4:00 pm
Location of Site Visit: 885 E. Lakeshore Drive
Colchester, VT
Time of Hearing: 5:30 pm
Location of Hearing: Town of Colchester Town Office
781 Blakely Road, Colchester
Description of Property: 885 East Lakeshore Drive including land, residential building, and other improvements as noted in attachments to an August 19, 2021 Memo from Town Manager Aaron Frank to the Selectboard.
