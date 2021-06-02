May 25, 2021
TO: Church Street Marketplace District Property Owners
FROM: Kara Alnasrawi, Director, Church St. Marketplace
RE: NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING, MONDAY, June 14, 2021 Via Zoom:
Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83986460460
Or One tap mobile : US: +13017158592,,83986460460# or +13126266799,,83986460460# Or
Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833
Webinar ID: 839 8646 0460 International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/keBKr28ThO
A public hearing will be held during the regular meeting of Burlington City Council on Monday, June 14 at 7 pm, via Zoom on the standards to aid in the determination of common area fees and on the annual common area fees for properties in the Church Street Marketplace District proposed by the Church Street Marketplace Commission.
The Marketplace Commission is proposing continuation of the current standards, which include a per square foot cost based on a building's ground floor square footage, and no increase in the per square foot cost for FY 22: $2.87 per square foot for all properties, along with the recommendation Common Area Fee spreadsheet:
https://ctycms.com/vt-church-street/docs/marketplace-common-area-fees_chart_2022.pdf
The provisions applicable to common area fees can be found in the Burlington City Charter, Title VIII, Section 326, which can be located on the City website.
Any assessed party who feels aggrieved by this proposal may appeal the assessment to the City Council by delivering the appeal, in writing, to the City Clerk at City Hall, 149 Church St., Burlington, Vermont. The written appeal may be delivered by any means, but must be received by the City Clerk prior to the public hearing to be considered. Following the public hearing, the Council will make a final determination of the common area fees to be assessed.
For further information please contact:
Kara Alnasrawi
Director, Church St. Marketplace
kara@burlingtonvt.gov
802-238-1910
