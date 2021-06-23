Notice Of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
PURSUANT TO 24 V.S.A. §§4441 (d) AND §4444, THE TOWN OF RICHMOND PLANNING COMMISSION WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC HEARING ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 21ST, 2021, AT 7:00 PM, IN THE RICHMOND TOWN CENTER MEETING ROOM AT 203 BRIDGE STREET TO RECEIVE COMMENT REGARDING THE PROPOSED ZONING AMENDMENT:
PURPOSE: To revise regulations within the Richmond Zoning Regulations in reference to state permits and nonconforming lots to bring the zoning regulations into conformance with state statute
GEOGRAPHIC AREA AFFECTED: Town-wide
SECTION HEADINGS: Other Requirements Applicable to Lots in the MHP District (Section 3.8.5); Nonconforming Lots (Section 4.6); Application, Fees, Reimbursement for Technical Review (Section 5.2.1); Specific Standards (Section 5.6.2); Performance Standards (Section 5.6.3); and Boundary Adjustments (Section 5.8)
THIS MEETING IS ALSO ACCESSIBLE ONLINE VIA ZOOM:
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83503119719
Meeting ID: 835 0311 9719
Call in (Calling rates apply): 1 (929) 205-6099
THE FULL TEXT AND MAPS OF THE PROPOSED ZONING AMENDMENT ARE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION AT THE RICHMOND TOWN CENTER OFFICES PURSUANT TO 24 VSA §4441 AND THE TOWN WEBSITE. FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE RICHMOND PLANNING/ZONING OFFICE AT 802-434-2430 or rvenkataraman@richmondvt.gov.
POSTED: 06/23/2021
