 Notice Of Public Hearing: Town of Richmond, February 2, 2022 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 12, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Notice Of Public Hearing: Town of Richmond, February 2, 2022 

Pursuant To 24 V.S.A. §§4441 (D) And §4444, The Town Of Richmond Planning Commission Will Be Holding A Public Hearing On Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022, At 7:00 Pm, In The Richmond Town Center Meeting Room At 203 Bridge Street To Receive Comment Regarding The Proposed Zoning Amendment:

PURPOSE: To modify zoning regulations for nonconforming uses and structures, vehicle fueling station uses, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, vehicle and machinery repair uses, and development within wetlands

GEOGRAPHIC AREA AFFECTED: Town-wide

SECTION HEADINGS: Nonconforming Structures (Section 4.7), Setback Modifications (Section 4.8), Nonconforming Uses (Section 4.9), Vehicle Fueling Stations (Section 4.14), Requirements for Specific Structures (Section 5.10), Wetlands (Section 6.9), Definitions (Section 7), Town Zoning District Map (Appendix A1)

THIS MEETING IS ALSO ACCESSIBLE ONLINE VIA ZOOM:

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83503119719

Meeting ID: 835 0311 9719

Call in (Calling rates apply): 1 (929) 205-6099

THE FULL TEXT AND MAPS OF THE PROPOSED ZONING AMENDMENT ARE

AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION AT THE RICHMOND TOWN CENTER OFFICES PURSUANT TO 24 VSA §4441 AND THE TOWN WEBSITE. FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE RICHMOND PLANNING/ZONING OFFICE AT 802-434-2430 or rvenkataraman@richmondvt.gov.

POSTED: 01/12/2022

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation