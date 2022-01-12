Notice of Public Hearing: Burlington Housing Authority Annual Plan 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Burlington Housing Authority is preparing its Annual Plan for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 - June 30, 2023.
A public hearing to obtain comments regarding the proposed Annual Plan will be held on Tuesday, March 16th, 2022 on Zoom at 4:00 PM. Details will be available at www.burlingtonhousing.org
Written comments should be sent to:
Paul Dettman, Executive Director
Burlington Housing Authority
65 Main Street
Burlington, Vermont 05401
Copies of the proposed plans will be available at BHA's 65 Main Street Administrative offices on January 28, 2022. Supporting documents will also be available for review.
Equal Housing Opportunity
