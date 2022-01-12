 Notice of Public Hearing: Burlington Housing Authority Annual Plan | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 12, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice of Public Hearing: Burlington Housing Authority Annual Plan 

The Burlington Housing Authority is preparing its Annual Plan for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 - June 30, 2023.

A public hearing to obtain comments regarding the proposed Annual Plan will be held on Tuesday, March 16th, 2022 on Zoom at 4:00 PM. Details will be available at www.burlingtonhousing.org

Written comments should be sent to:

Paul Dettman, Executive Director

Burlington Housing Authority

65 Main Street

Burlington, Vermont 05401

Copies of the proposed plans will be available at BHA's 65 Main Street Administrative offices on January 28, 2022. Supporting documents will also be available for review.

Equal Housing Opportunity

