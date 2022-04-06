 Notice Of Public Hearing: Richmond Selectboard | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 06, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Notice Of Public Hearing: Richmond Selectboard 

PURSUANT TO 24 V.S.A. §§4441 (d) AND §4444, THE TOWN OF RICHMOND SELECTBOARD WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC HEARING ON MONDAY, APRIL 25TH, 2022, AT 7:00 PM, AT THE RICHMOND TOWN CENTER MEETING ROOM AT 203 BRIDGE STREET AND ONLINE VIA ZOOM TO RECEIVE COMMENT REGARDING THE PROPOSED ZONING AMENDMENT:

PURPOSE: To modify zoning regulations for nonconforming uses and structures, vehicle fueling station uses, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, vehicle and machinery repair uses, and development within wetlands

GEOGRAPHIC AREA AFFECTED: Town-wide

SECTION HEADINGS: Nonconforming Uses (Section 2.4.2), Allowable Uses Upon Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.3.2), Allowable Uses Upon Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.4.2), Allowable Uses Upon Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.5.2), Allowable Uses Upon Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.6.2), Allowable Uses Upon Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.7.2), Nonconforming Structures (Section 4.7), Setback Modifications (Section 4.8), Nonconforming Uses (Section 4.9), Noise (Section 4.10), Exterior Lighting (Section 4.11), Height of Buildings and Structures (Section 4.12), Performance Standards (Section 4.13), Nonconforming Signs (Section 5.7.7), Requirements for Specific Structures (Section 5.10), Nonconforming Structures and Uses (Section 6.8.15), Wetlands (Section 6.9), Definitions (Section 7), Town Zoning District Map (Appendix A1)

THIS MEETING IS ALSO ACCESSIBLE ONLINE VIA ZOOM:

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81667608416?pwd=YnZyL3k4SStSTEtrd0lHamwrbVI5Zz09

Meeting ID: 816 6760 8416

Passcode: 148904

THE FULL TEXT AND MAPS OF THE PROPOSED ZONING AMENDMENT ARE

AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION AT THE RICHMOND TOWN CENTER OFFICES PURSUANT TO 24 VSA §4441 AND THE TOWN WEBSITE. FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE RICHMOND PLANNING/ZONING OFFICE AT 802-434-2430 or rvenkataraman@richmondvt.gov.

POSTED: 04/06/2022

