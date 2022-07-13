Notice of Public Hearing: Town of Hinesburg, August 3, 2022 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published July 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 13, 2022 at 11:23 a.m.
The Town of Hinesburg is considering making an application to the State of Vermont for an Implementation Grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 7:00 PM on August 3, 2022, at the Hinesburg Town Hall (10632 Rte 116, Hinesburg, VT) with a remote option (please contact the Town to join remotely) to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for $605,000 in VCDP Funds which will be used to accomplish the following activities: To develop up to 24-units of affordable senior housing.
Copies of the proposed application are available at the Hinesburg Town Hall and may be viewed during the hours of 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Monday – Friday. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Todd Odit at (802) 482-4206 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) # 1-800-253-0191.
find, follow, fan us: