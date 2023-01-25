 Notice of Public Hearing | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 25, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Notice of Public Hearing 

Published January 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Burlington Housing Authority is preparing its Annual Plan for the fiscal year July 1, 2023 - June 30, 2024.

A public hearing to obtain comments regarding the proposed Annual Plan will be held on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 on Zoom at 3:00 PM. Details will be available at www.burlingtonhousing.org

Written comments should be sent to:
Steven Murray, Executive Director
Burlington Housing Authority
65 Main Street, Suite 101
Burlington, Vermont 05401

Copies of the proposed plans will be available at BHA's 65 Main Street Administrative offices on January 28, 2023. Supporting documents will also be available for review.

Equal Housing Opportunity

