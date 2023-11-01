 Notice Of Request For Statement Of Qualifications For Electrical Engineering Services | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

November 01, 2023 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Notice Of Request For Statement Of Qualifications For Electrical Engineering Services 

Published November 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Cooperative Development Institute's Water Infrastructure Support Program is seeking Statements of Qualifications from qualified electrical engineering firms on behalf of Breezy Acres Cooperative, Inc. and Hillcrest Cooperative, Inc. in Colchester, Vermont for the redevelopment of their electrical infrastructure. Required professional services will include but are not limited to: engineering assessments, additional preliminary engineering services, design-and construction-relations services, preparation of bidding and contracting documents, participation in evaluating bids received, and construction administration to ensure compliance with plans and specifications. Procurement of said services will be in accordance with 40 U.S.C. § 1101-1104. Qualified entities interested in being considered must submit: (1) letter of interest; (2) statement of qualifications and experience of firm and associates to be involved with the project; (3) references; and (4) related prior experience. Submit the requested information to [email protected] no later than November 30, 2023 to be considered. Please visit https://cdi.coop/rfqcolchester/ to view the full Request for Qualifications.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation