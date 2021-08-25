Notice Of Request For Statements Of Qualifications For Engineering Services 

The Town of Jericho is in the process of obtaining Statements of Qualifications from qualified architectural/engineering firms detailing the firms' qualifications, technical expertise, management and staffing capabilities, references, and related prior experience. Required professional services will include but are not limited to preliminary engineering services, design- and construction-related services, preparation of bidding and contract documents, participation in the evaluation of bids received, and monitoring and inspection of construction activities to ensure compliance with plans and specifications associated for a Wastewater Feasibility Study and resulting project(s) for the Town of Jericho's three village Centers
Procurement of said services will be in accordance with elements of the procurement process in 40 U.S.C. § 1101-1104. Qualified firms/candidates interested in being considered for this project must submit three copies each of: (1) letter of interest; (2) statement of qualifications and experience of staff persons who will be involved with the project; (3) references; and (4) related prior experience. Submit the requested information to P.O Box 39, Jericho, VT 05465; no later than 3:00 pm on September 24, 2021, in order to receive consideration.
Attention is directed to the fact that the proposed project may be undertaken with a variety of Federal and state funds including the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and that all work will be performed in accordance with the regulations issued by such agencies and the State of Vermont pertaining thereto.
The Town of Jericho shall evaluate the statements of qualifications and performance data and other material submitted by interested firms and select a minimum of three firms which, in their opinion, are best qualified to perform the desired services. Interviews with each firm selected shall be conducted, which may include discussions regarding anticipated concepts and proposed methods of approach. The Town of Jericho shall rank, in order of preference, these three professional firms deemed to be the most highly qualified to provide the services required, and shall commence scope of services and price negotiations with the highest qualified professional firm for engineering services.
