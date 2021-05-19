Notice of Sale: Access Mini-Storage/ McLure Moving & Storage, Inc 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Notice is given that the following lots shall be sold, to satisfy lien of owner, at public sale by sealed bid, on Friday Jun 4, 2021 at the Access Mini-Storage/ McLure Moving & Storage, Inc. complex on 167 Colchester Road, Route 2A Essex Jct., VT. Start time for the sale shall be 10:00 am.
Access Mini-Storage lots (name & unit #) offered for sale for non-payment:
Barbour, Bill #007 Barbour, Chantele #004 Brock, Chloe #537 Grout, Frederick #228
Hall, Randy #527 Langdon, Jonathan #433
Mason, Larry #532 Mathieu, Shawn #330
McCray, Lashaya #043 Morgan, Melissa #328
Richards, Ashley #450 Stetson, Joseph #325 Thon, Chris #544C Vincent, Charlotte #109 Wo, Peibin #550N
McLure Moving & Storage warehouse lots offered for sale:
Simons, Bryan
Attendees will be required to wear a mask and viewing will be conducted to allow for proper social distancing.
Sealed bids will be submitted for the entire contents of each self storage unit. All sales are final and must be paid for at the time of sale. All items must be removed from the unit within 3 days of purchase. A $25.00 deposit will be collected on all units sold. This deposit will be refunded when all items are removed and the unit has been broom cleaned. The owners of Access Mini-Storage, Inc. and McLure Moving & Storage, Inc. reserve the right to reject any and all bids.
5/12 & 5/19
