 Notice of Sale: Access Mini-Storage/ McLure Moving & Storage, Inc. | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

April 06, 2022 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Notice of Sale: Access Mini-Storage/ McLure Moving & Storage, Inc. 

Notice is given that the following lots shall be sold, to satisfy lien of owner, at public sale by sealed bid, on Friday Apr 29, 2022 at the Access Mini-Storage/ McLure Moving & Storage, Inc. complex on 167 Colchester Road, Route 2A Essex Jct., VT. Start time for the sale shall be 10:00 am.

Access Mini-Storage lots (name & unit #) offered for sale for non-payment:

Barbour, Bill #007

Brock, Chloe #537

Child, Charles #208

Coax, Rebeca #531

Demko, Theodore #545

Guilmette, John #341

Nielsen, Brandon #214

Richards, Ashley #450

McLure Moving & Storage warehouse lots offered for sale:

Simons, Bryan

Sealed bids will be submitted for the entire contents of each self storage unit. All sales are final and must be paid for at the time of sale. All items must be removed from the unit within 3 days of purchase. A deposit will be collected on all units sold. This deposit will be refunded when all items are removed and the unit has been broom cleaned. The owners of Access Mini-Storage, Inc. and McLure Moving & Storage, Inc. reserve the right to reject any and all bids.

4/6 & 4/13

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation