Notice of Sale: Access Mini-Storage/ McLure Moving & Storage, Inc. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Notice is given that the following lots shall be sold, to satisfy lien of owner, at public sale by sealed bid, on Friday Apr 29, 2022 at the Access Mini-Storage/ McLure Moving & Storage, Inc. complex on 167 Colchester Road, Route 2A Essex Jct., VT. Start time for the sale shall be 10:00 am.
Access Mini-Storage lots (name & unit #) offered for sale for non-payment:
Barbour, Bill #007
Brock, Chloe #537
Child, Charles #208
Coax, Rebeca #531
Demko, Theodore #545
Guilmette, John #341
Nielsen, Brandon #214
Richards, Ashley #450
McLure Moving & Storage warehouse lots offered for sale:
Simons, Bryan
Sealed bids will be submitted for the entire contents of each self storage unit. All sales are final and must be paid for at the time of sale. All items must be removed from the unit within 3 days of purchase. A deposit will be collected on all units sold. This deposit will be refunded when all items are removed and the unit has been broom cleaned. The owners of Access Mini-Storage, Inc. and McLure Moving & Storage, Inc. reserve the right to reject any and all bids.
4/6 & 4/13
find, follow, fan us: