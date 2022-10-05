Notice of Sale - Easy Self Storage 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
46 Swift Street, South Burlington VT 05403
802-863-8300
Burlington Health & Rehabilitation Center B054
You are in default of your rental agreement for the unit(s) described above. Demand is hereby made for immediate payment of the total amount due. Access to your unit(s) is suspended until payment is made in full. We will accept payment by credit card, certified bank check, or cash.
In accordance with Vermont State Law, Uniform Commercial Code, Section 7, Paragraphs 206 and 210, unless payment is received in this office by the date listed below, the contents of your unit will be advertised for sale and sold.to avoid further legal action, your prompt attention to this matter is greatly appreciated. Please call our office immediately to discuss the seriousness of this matter. Our office hours are Monday through Friday, 8AM to 5PM, Saturday 8AM to 12PM. Description of contents: boxes' miscellaneous items
