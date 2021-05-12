Notice of Sale: Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents 

Notice is given that the following lots shall be sold, to satisfy lien of owner, at public sale by sealed bid, on Friday Jun 4, 2021 at the Access Mini-Storage/ McLure Moving & Storage, Inc. complex on 167 Colchester Road, Route 2A Essex Jct., VT. Start time for the sale shall be 10:00 am.
Access Mini-Storage lots (name & unit #) offered for sale for non-payment:
Barbour, Bill #007 Barbour, Chantele #004 Brock, Chloe #537 Grout, Frederick #228 Hall, Randy #527 Langdon, Jonathan #433
Mason, Larry #532 Mathieu, Shawn #330
McCray, Lashaya #043 Morgan, Melissa #328
Richards, Ashley #450 Stetson, Joseph #325 Thon, Chris #544C Vincent, Charlotte #109 Wo, Peibin #550N
McLure Moving & Storage warehouse lots offered for sale:
Simons, Bryan
Attendees will be required to wear a mask and viewing will be conducted to allow for proper social distancing.
Sealed bids will be submitted for the entire contents of each self storage unit. All sales are final and must be paid for at the time of sale. All items must be removed from the unit within 3 days of purchase. A $25.00 deposit will be collected on all units sold. This deposit will be refunded when all items are removed and the unit has been broom cleaned. The owners of Access Mini-Storage, Inc. and McLure Moving & Storage, Inc. reserve the right to reject any and all bids.
5/12 & 5/19
Courtney Richard, last known address of 38 Grove St. Essex Junction, VT 05452 has a past due balance of $1282.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 10/31/20. To cover this debt, per lease dated 4/26/20 the contents of unit #530 will be sold at private auction on, or after June 5, 2021.
William Himan, last known address of 7 Ruth St. South Burlington, VT 05403 has a past due balance of $1,168.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 11/30/20. To cover this debt, per lease dated 7/22/20 the contents of unit #1011 will be sold at private auction on, or after June 5, 2021.
Sabrina Johnson, last known address of 26 E. Spring Street Winooski, VT 05404 has a past due balance of $452.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 3/31/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 10/05/20 the contents of unit #583 will be sold at private auction on, or after June 5, 2021.
Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.
