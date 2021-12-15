Notice Of Self Storage Lien Disposal Of Unpaid Units 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
EXIT 16 SELF STORAGE
295 RATHE RD
COLCHESTER, VT. 05446
802-497-0404
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self storage units listed below will be disposed of on December 30th 2021 due to nonpayment.
WE WILL NOT BE HOLDING A PUBLIC AUCTION DUE TO COVID.
Name Of Occupant - Size
Sklar Edwards 10 X 10
Jonathan Whalley 10 X 10
Thomas Gordan 5 X 10
Rachel Wells 5 X 10
William Trask 10 X 15
Nicole Bonner 5 X 10
Richard Lambdin 10X10
