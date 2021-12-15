 Notice Of Self Storage Lien Disposal Of Unpaid Units | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

December 15, 2021 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Notice Of Self Storage Lien Disposal Of Unpaid Units 

EXIT 16 SELF STORAGE

295 RATHE RD

COLCHESTER, VT. 05446

802-497-0404

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self storage units listed below will be disposed of on December 30th 2021 due to nonpayment.

WE WILL NOT BE HOLDING A PUBLIC AUCTION DUE TO COVID.

Name Of Occupant - Size
Sklar Edwards 10 X 10
Jonathan Whalley 10 X 10
Thomas Gordan 5 X 10
Rachel Wells 5 X 10
William Trask 10 X 15
Nicole Bonner 5 X 10
Richard Lambdin 10X10

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation