Notice Of Self Storage Lien Sale Burlington Self Storage 1825 Shelburne Rd. South Burlington, Vt. 05403 

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self-storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid.

Name of Occupant/Storage Unit

Hathaway #300

Said sales will take place on September 30, 2022 beginning at 11:00am at Burlington Self Storage (BSS) 1825 Shelburne Road, South Burlington, VT. 05403

Units will be opened for viewing immediately prior to auction. Sale shall be by sealed bid to the highest bidder. Contents of entire storage unit will be sold as one lot. The winning bid must remove all contents from the facility at no cost to BSS. BSS reserves the right to reject any bid lower that the amount owed by the occupant or that is not commercially reasonable as defined by statute.