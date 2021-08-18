NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE LIEN SALE BURLINGTON SELF STORAGE 1825 SHELBURNE ROAD SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT 05403 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid.
Name of Occupant Storage Unit
Ireland, unit A304
Said sales will take place on Friday, September 3, 2021 beginning at 11 :00am at Burlington Self Storage, 1825 Shelburne Rd, South Burlington, Vermont 05403.
Units will be opened for viewing immediately prior to auction. Sale shall be by sealed bid to the highest bidder. Contents of entire storage unit will be sold as one lot. The winning bid must remove all contents from the facility at no cost to Burlington Self Storage on the day of auction. Burlington Self Storage reserves the right to reject any bid lower than the amount owed by the occupant or that is not commercially reasonable as defined by statute.
