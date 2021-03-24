 Notice of Self Storage Lien Sale Burlington Self Storage, LLC 1825 Shelburne Road, South Burlington, VT 05403 | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 24, 2021 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Notice of Self Storage Lien Sale Burlington Self Storage, LLC 1825 Shelburne Road, South Burlington, VT 05403 

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid.

Name of Occupant Storage Unit

Aldrich, Unit #88

Said sales will take place on 04/9/21, beginning at 11:00am at Burlington Self Storage (BSS), 1825 Shelburne Road, South Burlington, VT 05403.

Units will be opened for viewing immediately prior to auction. Sale shall be by sealed bid to the highest bidder. Contents of entire storage unit will be sold as one lot. The winning bid must remove all contents from the facility at no cost to BSS, on the day of auction. BSS, reserves the right to reject any bid lower that the amount owed by the occupant or that is not commercially reasonable as defined by statute.

