June 15, 2022 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Notice Of Self-Storage Lien Sale: Chimney Corners Self Storage, 76 Gonyeau Road, Milton Vt 05403 

Published June 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self-storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid. This sale is being held to collect unpaid storage unit occupancy fees, charges, and expenses of the sale. The entire contents of each self-storage unit listed below will be sold, with the proceeds to be distributed to Chimney Corners Self Storage for all accrued occupancy fees (rent charges), late payment fees, sale expenses, and all other expenses in relation to the unit and its sale.

Contents of each unit may be viewed on June 28th 2022 commencing at 10:00 am. Sealed bids are to be submitted on the entire contents of each self- storage unit. Bids will be opened one half hour after the last unit has been viewed on June 28th, 2022. The highest bidder on the storage unit must remove the entire contents of the unit within 48 hours after notification of their successful bid. Purchase must be made in cash and paid in advance of the removal of the contents of the unit. A $50 cash deposit shall be made and will be refunded if the unit is broom cleaned. Chimney Corners Self Storage reserves the right to accept or reject bids.

The contents of the following tenant's self-storage units will be included in this sale:

Kylie Nichols

Unit 306

Marianne Charbonneau

Unit 317

Alison Dattilio

Unit 626

Cody Hough

Unit 807

