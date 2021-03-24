Exit 16 Self Storage: Notice of Self Storage Lien Sale, April 10, 2021 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Exit 16 Self Storage 295 Rathe Rd Colchester, Vt. 05446
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self storage units listed below will be sold at auction.
Tyler Harrison 10 X 30
Bob Martin 10 X 20
Hillary Davis 10 X 20
Wendell Coleman 5 X 10
Due to Covid, 5 units we will sold by sealed bid.
Viewing will be by appointment to adhere to distancing guidelines.
Please call us at 802-497-0404 to schedule an appointment
Appointments for viewing and sealed bidding will scheduled as follows:
Saturday 4-10-21 from 9:00AM – 1:00PM
Bid will be opened on Saturday 4-10-21 AT 1:30 PM
Winning bidder will be notified by phone.
Contents of the entire storage unit will be sold as one lot.
All winning bidders will be required to pay a $100.00 deposit which will be refunded once unit is left empty and broom swept clean.
The winning bid must remove all contents from the facility within 48 hours of bid acceptance at no cost to Exit 16 Self Storage .
Exit 16 Self Storage reserves the right to reject any bid lower than the amount owed by the occupant.
Exit 16 Self Storage reserves the right to remove any unit from the auction should current tenant bring his or her account current with full payment prior to the start of the auction.
