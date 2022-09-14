Notice Of Self Storage Lien Sale: Exit 16 Self Storage, 295 Rathe Rd, Colchester, Vt. 05446 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE CONTENTS OF THE SELF STORAGE UNITS LISTED BELOW WILL BE SOLD AT AUCTION

NAME OF OCCUPANT - UNIT SIZE

KURTIS GUILMETTE 10 X 30

BENJAMIN MACINTYRE 10 X 15

MAURICE MONTGOMERY 10 X 15

SHAWN ARGUIN 10 X 10

GLENN RICH 10 X 25

AUCTION WILL TAKE PLACE: SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24,2022 AT 9:00 AM AT EXIT 16 SELF STORAGE 295 RATHE RD COLCHESTER, VT. 05446

UNITS WILL BE OPENED FOR VIEWING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO THE AUCTION.SALE SHALL BE BY LIVE AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER.

CONTENTS OF THE ENTIRE STORAGE UNIT WILL BE SOLD AS ONE LOT.

ALL WINNING BIDDERS WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY A $50.00 DEPOSIT WHICH WILL BE REFUNDED ONCE UNIT IS LEFT EMPTY AND BROOM SWEPT CLEAN.

THE WINNING BID MUST REMOVE ALL CONTENTS FROM THE FACILITY WITHIN 72 HOURS OF BID ACCEPTANCE AT NO COST TO EXIT 16 SELF STORAGE.

EXIT 16 SELF STORAGE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY BID LOWER THAN THE AMOUNT OWED BY THE OCCUPANT.

EXIT 16 SELF STORAGE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REMOVE ANY UNIT FROM THE AUCTION SHOULD CURRENT TENANT BRING HIS OR HER ACCOUNT CURRENT WITH FULL PAYMENT PRIOR TO THE START OF THE AUCTION.