Notice Of Self Storage Lien Sale: Exit 16 Self Storage, 295 Rathe Rd, Colchester, Vt. 05446 

Published September 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 14, 2022 at 10:24 a.m.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE CONTENTS OF THE SELF STORAGE UNITS LISTED BELOW WILL BE SOLD AT AUCTION
NAME OF OCCUPANT - UNIT SIZE
KURTIS GUILMETTE 10 X 30
BENJAMIN MACINTYRE 10 X 15
MAURICE MONTGOMERY 10 X 15
SHAWN ARGUIN 10 X 10
GLENN RICH 10 X 25
AUCTION WILL TAKE PLACE: SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24,2022 AT 9:00 AM AT EXIT 16 SELF STORAGE 295 RATHE RD COLCHESTER, VT. 05446
UNITS WILL BE OPENED FOR VIEWING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO THE AUCTION.SALE SHALL BE BY LIVE AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER.
CONTENTS OF THE ENTIRE STORAGE UNIT WILL BE SOLD AS ONE LOT.
ALL WINNING BIDDERS WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY A $50.00 DEPOSIT WHICH WILL BE REFUNDED ONCE UNIT IS LEFT EMPTY AND BROOM SWEPT CLEAN.
THE WINNING BID MUST REMOVE ALL CONTENTS FROM THE FACILITY WITHIN 72 HOURS OF BID ACCEPTANCE AT NO COST TO EXIT 16 SELF STORAGE.
EXIT 16 SELF STORAGE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY BID LOWER THAN THE AMOUNT OWED BY THE OCCUPANT.
EXIT 16 SELF STORAGE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REMOVE ANY UNIT FROM THE AUCTION SHOULD CURRENT TENANT BRING HIS OR HER ACCOUNT CURRENT WITH FULL PAYMENT PRIOR TO THE START OF THE AUCTION.
Comments are closed.
Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.
While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.
To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.
Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.