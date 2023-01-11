Notice of Self Storage Lien Sale: Jericho Mini Storage 25 North Main Street, Jericho, VT 05465. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.
The contents of the following self storage units will be sold at public auction, by sealed bid, on January 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM.
Andrea Scott #256 Jordan Jerome #13 Tonya Cunningham #46 Units will be opened for viewing for auction, sale by sealed bid to the highest bidder, cash only. Contents of entire storage unit will be sold as one lot.
