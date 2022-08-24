Notice of Self-Storage Lien Sale: Lyman Storage 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self-storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid at the Lyman Storage facility. This sale is being held to collect unpaid storage unit occupancy fees, charges and expenses of the sale.
The entire contents of each self-storage unit listed below will be sold, with the proceeds to be distributed to Lyman Storage for all accrued occupancy fees (rent charges), attorney's fees, sale expenses, and all other expenses in relation to the unit and its sale. Any proceeds beyond the foregoing shall be returned to the unit holder.
Contents of each unit may be viewed on 08/27/2022, commencing at 10:00 a.m. Sealed bids are to be submitted on the entire contents of each self-storage unit. Bids will be opened one-quarter of an hour after the last unit has been viewed on 08/27/2022. The highest bidder on the storage unit must remove the entire contents of the unit within 48 hours after notification of their successful bid. Purchase must be made in cash and paid in advance of the removal of the contents of the unit. A $50.00 cash deposit shall be made and will be refunded if the unit is broom cleaned. Lyman Storage reserves the right to accept or reject bids.
Unit 023 – Samantha L Giroux 175 Kennedy Drive #3 S Burlington VT 05403
find, follow, fan us: