 Notice Of Self Storage Lien Sale Unit #61: Malletts Bay Self Storage, LLC, 115 Heineberg Drive Colchester, Vt 05446

June 29, 2022 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Notice Of Self Storage Lien Sale Unit #61: Malletts Bay Self Storage, LLC, 115 Heineberg Drive Colchester, Vt 05446 

Published June 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self-storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid.

Name of Occupant Storage Unit

Dale Sweetsir Unit # 61

Said sales will take place on Saturday 7/9/22, beginning at 10:00am at Malletts Bay Self Storage, LLC, (MBSS, LLC)115 Heineberg Dr, Colchester, VT 05446.

Units will be opened for viewing immediately prior to auction. Sale shall be by sealed bid to the highest bidder. Contents of entire storage unit will be sold as one lot. The winning bid must remove all contents from the facility at no cost to MBSS, LLC on the day of auction. MBSS, LLC reserves the right to reject any bid lower that the amount owed by the occupant or that is not commercially reasonable as defined by statute.

