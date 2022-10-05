Notice of Self-Storage Lien Sale: Saxon Hill Mini Storage 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self-storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid at the Saxon Hill Storage facility at 13 Corporate Drive in Essex Junction, VT. This sale is being held to collect unpaid storage unit occupancy fees, charges and expenses of the sale.
The entire contents of each self-storage unit listed below will be sold, with the proceeds to be distributed to Saxon Hill Mini Storage for all accrued occupancy fees (rent charges), attorney's fees, sale expenses, and all other expenses in relation to the unit and its sale.
Contents of each unit may be viewed on 10/08/2022, commencing at 3:00 p.m. Sealed bids are to be submitted on the entire contents of each self-storage unit. Bids will be opened one-quarter of an hour after the last unit has been viewed on 10/08/2022. The highest bidder on the storage unit must remove the entire contents of the unit within 48 hours after notification of their successful bid. Purchase must be made in cash and paid in advance of the removal of the contents of the unit. A $50.00 cash deposit shall be made and will be refunded if the unit is broom cleaned. Saxon Hill Mini Storage reserves the right to accept or reject bids.
Unit H2 – Ben Manning 323 Autumn Way, Essex Junction, VT 05452
Unit C17 - Vijay Kanagala 22 Indigo Lane, Essex Junction, VT 05452
Unit B2 – Christian Kasner 20 Greenfield Road, Essex Junction, VT 05452
Unit C4 – Peter Katz 930 Iron Gate Road, Cambridge, VT 05444
