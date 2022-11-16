 Notice of Self Storage Lien Sale | Notice of Sales | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 16, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice of Sales

Notice of Self Storage Lien Sale 

Published November 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Shelburne Village Self Storage
3933 Shelburne Rd.
Shelburne, VT 05482

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid.
William Kinnear Unit #A27
Arthur Hathaway Unit #723
Galen Sampson Unit #901

Said sale will take place at Shelburne Village Self Storage, 3933 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, Vermont 05482, on November 19, 2022 beginning at 10:00 am.

