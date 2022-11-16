Notice of Self Storage Lien Sale 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published November 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Shelburne Village Self Storage
3933 Shelburne Rd.
Shelburne, VT 05482
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid.
William Kinnear Unit #A27
Arthur Hathaway Unit #723
Galen Sampson Unit #901
Said sale will take place at Shelburne Village Self Storage, 3933 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, Vermont 05482, on November 19, 2022 beginning at 10:00 am.
