Notice Of Self Storage Lien Sale: Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents 

BURLINGTON SELF STORAGE, LLC
1825 SHELBURNE ROAD
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT 05403
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid.
Name of Occupant Storage Unit
Sweeney, Unit 16
Said sales will take place on 06/04/21, beginning at 11:00am at Burlington Self Storage (BSS), 1825 Shelburne Road, South Burlington, VT 05403.
Units will be opened for viewing immediately prior to auction. Sale shall be by sealed bid to the highest bidder. Contents of entire storage unit will be sold as one lot. The winning bid must remove all contents from the facility at no cost to BSS, on the day of auction. BSS, reserves the right to reject any bid lower that the amount owed by the occupant or that is not commercially reasonable as defined by statute.
Courtney Richard, last known address of 38 Grove St. Essex Junction, VT 05452 has a past due balance of $1282.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 10/31/20. To cover this debt, per lease dated 4/26/20 the contents of unit #530 will be sold at private auction on, or after June 5, 2021.
William Himan, last known address of 7 Ruth St. South Burlington, VT 05403 has a past due balance of $1,168.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 11/30/20. To cover this debt, per lease dated 7/22/20 the contents of unit #1011 will be sold at private auction on, or after June 5, 2021.
Sabrina Johnson, last known address of 26 E. Spring Street Winooski, VT 05404 has a past due balance of $452.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 3/31/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 10/05/20 the contents of unit #583 will be sold at private auction on, or after June 5, 2021.
Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.
