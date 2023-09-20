 Notice Of Tax Sale Buel's Gore | Notice of Sales | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 20, 2023 Legal Notices » Notice of Sales

Notice Of Tax Sale Buel's Gore 

Published September 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 20, 2023 at 12:32 p.m.

The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of lands in Buel's Gore in the County of Chittenden are hereby notified that the taxes and utility charges assessed by the Buel's Gore Supervisor remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands, to wit:

Property Owner: Loren T. Palmer and David C. Palmer

Property Address: State Route 17 and Old County Road

Parcel ID #10.000

All and the same lands and premises conveyed to the said David C. Palmer by Decree of Distribution of the Estate of David Frank Palmer dated October 4, 2012 and recorded in Volume 19, Page 182, and all and the same lands and premises conveyed to the said Loren T. Palmer and David F. Palmer (now deceased) by Warranty Deed of Loren Palmer and Marjorie Palmer, dated July 2, 1992 and recorded at Volume 17, Page 150, of the Land Records of Buel's Gore, Vermont.

Tax Years: 2011-2023

Amount of delinquent taxes, interest, cost and penalties: $9,510.38

Reference may be made to said deeds for a more particular description of said lands and premises, as the same appear in the Land Records for Buel's Gore.

So much of such lands will be sold at public auction at the parking area at the Appalachian Gap on Route 17 in Buel's Gore, on the 17th of October, 2023 at 10 o'clock in the forenoon, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes and delinquencies with interest, costs and penalties. Property owners or mortgagees may pay such taxes, interest, costs and penalties in full by cash or certified check made payable to Buel's Gore. At tax sale, successful bidders must pay in full by cash or certified check. No other payments accepted. Any questions or inquiries regarding the above-referenced sale should be directed to the following address:

Kristen E. Shamis, Esq.

Monaghan Safar PLLC

27 Main Street

Burlington, VT 05401

[email protected]

Monaghan Safar PLLC, and Buel's Gore give no opinion or certification as to the marketability of title to the above-referenced properties as held by the current owner/taxpayer.

Dated this 13th day of September, 2023.

Jacob B. Perkinson

Supervisor

Buel's Gore

