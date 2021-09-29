Notice of Tax SALE: Town of Colchester 

The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Colchester in the County of Chittenden are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such Town, to wit:
Property Owner: Robert C. Edwards
Property Address: 78 Severance Green, #201
Parcel ID # 08-037043-0020000
All and the same lands and premises conveyed to the said Robert C. Edwards by Warranty Deed of Severance Corners Village Center, LLC dated July 5, 2016 and recorded at Volume 801, Page 105 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont.
Tax Year: 2019 - 2022
Amount of delinquent taxes, interest, cost and penalties: $9,837.72
Property Owner: Frederick J. Fortune, III
Property Address: 0 Clay Point Road
Parcel ID # 16-057010-0000000
A portion of the same lands and premises conveyed to the said Frederick J. Fortune, III by Warranty Deed of Beatrice F. Wallace dated September 20, 1997 and recorded at Volume 281, Page 475 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont.
Tax Years: 2019 - 2022
Amount of delinquent taxes, interest, cost and penalties: $1,451.70
Property Owner: Frederick J. Fortune, III
Property Address: 705 Clay Point Road
Parcel ID # 16-058000-0000000
A portion of the same lands and premises conveyed to the said Frederick J. Fortune, III by Warranty Deed of Beatrice F. Wallace dated September 20, 1997 and recorded at Volume 281, Page 475 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont.
Tax Years: 2019 - 2022
Amount of delinquent taxes, interest, cost and penalties: $11,407.74
Property Owner: Glenda E. Beal
Property Address: 316 Westward Drive
Parcel ID # 25-069003-0000000
All of the same lands and premises conveyed to the said Glenda E. Beal by Warranty Deed with life estate reserved of Gladys E. Sweet (now deceased) dated March 22, 2012 and recorded at Volume 709, Page 349 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont.
Tax Years: 2016 - 2019
Amount of delinquent taxes, interest, cost and penalties: $12,645.14
Property Owner: Savings Realty Inc. (c/o Keybank FATV)
Property Address: 1208 Prim Road
Parcel ID # 41-094002-0020000
All of the premises, including that used as an ATM facility, owned by Savings Realty Inc. and located on leased land leased by Memorandum of Lease dated October 14, 1986 and recorded at Volume 121, Page 519 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont.
Tax Years: 2019 - 2022
Amount of delinquent taxes, interest, cost and penalties: $1,969.84
Property Owner: Timothy Muir and Frances Muir
Property Address: 15 Valiquette Court
Parcel ID # 49-010002-0000000
All of the same lands and premises conveyed to the said Timothy Muir and Frances D. Muir by Warranty Deed of Gerald A. Lemons, Sr. and Theresa L. Lemons dated March 7, 1998 and recorded at Volume 286, Page 252 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont.
Tax Years: 2019 - 2022
Amount of delinquent taxes, interest, cost and penalties: $795.76
Reference may be made to said deeds for a more particular description of said lands and premises, as the same appear in the Town Clerk's Office of the Town of Colchester.
So much of such lands will be sold at public auction at the Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont 05478, on the 28th day of October, 2021 at 10 o'clock in the forenoon, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with interest, costs and penalties, unless previously paid. Property owners, mortgagees, and lien holders may pay such taxes, interest, costs and penalties in full by cash or certified check made payable to the Town of Colchester. At tax sale, successful bidders must pay in full by cash or certified check. No other payments accepted. Any questions or inquiries regarding the above-referenced sale should be directed to the following address:
Kristen E. Shamis, Esq.
Monaghan Safar Ducham PLLC
156 Battery Street
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 660-4735
Monaghan Safar Ducham PLLC, and the Town of Colchester give no opinion or certification as to the marketability of title to the above-referenced properties as held by the current owner/taxpayer.
Dated at Colchester, Vermont, this 13th day of September, 2021.
____
Julie Graeter
Collector of Delinquent Taxes
Town of Colchester
find, follow, fan us: