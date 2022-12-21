Notice of Tax Sale Town of Colchester 

Published December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Colchester in the County of Chittenden are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such Town, to wit:
Property Owner: Frederick J. Fortune, III
Property Address: 0 Clay Point Road
Parcel ID # 16-057010-0000000
A portion of the same lands and premises conveyed to the said Frederick J. Fortune, III by Warranty Deed of Beatrice F. Wallace dated September 20, 1997 and recorded at Volume 281, Page 475 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont. Tax Years: 2021 - 2023 Amount of delinquent taxes, stormwater fees, interest, cost and penalties: $891.96
Property Owner: Frederick J. Fortune, III
Property Address: 705 Clay Point Road
Parcel ID # 16-058000-0000000
A portion of the same lands and premises conveyed to the said Frederick J. Fortune, III by Warranty Deed of Beatrice F. Wallace dated September 20, 1997 and recorded at Volume 281, Page 475 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont. Tax Years: 2021 - 2023 Amount of delinquent taxes, stormwater fees, interest, cost and penalties: $7,804.87
Property Owner: K&N Enterprises, LLC
Property Address: 574 Prim Road
Parcel ID # 49-020002-0000000
All of the same lands and premises conveyed to the said K&N Enterprises, LLC by Warranty Deed of Andre J. Thibault and Gisele K. Thibault dated May 24, 2018 and recorded at Volume 837, Page 595 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont. Tax Years: 2021 - 2023 Amount of delinquent taxes, stormwater fees, interest, cost and penalties: $17,647.71
Property Owner: Kadic Inc.
Property Address: 40 Blum Court
Parcel ID # 28-079002-0010000
All of the same lands and premises conveyed to the said Kadic Inc. by Warranty Deed of Richard C. Blum dated September 2, 2016 and recorded at Volume 804, Page 730 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont. Tax Years: 2019 - 2023 Amount of delinquent taxes, stormwater fees, interest, cost and penalties: $12,364.39
Property Owner: Kadic Inc.
Property Address: 42 Blum Court
Parcel ID # 28-079002-0020000
All of the same lands and premises conveyed to the said Kadic Inc. by Warranty Deed of Richard C. Blum dated September 2, 2016 and recorded at Volume 804, Page 730 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont. Tax Years: 2021 - 2023 Amount of delinquent taxes, stormwater fees, interest, cost and penalties: $4,539.65
Property Owner: Kadic Inc.
Property Address: 46 Blum Court
Parcel ID # 28-079002-0030000
All of the same lands and premises conveyed to the said Kadic Inc. by Warranty Deed of Richard C. Blum dated September 2, 2016 and recorded at Volume 804, Page 730 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont. Tax Years: 2021 - 2023 Amount of delinquent taxes, stormwater fees, interest, cost and penalties: $15,912.05
Property Owner: Kadic Inc.
Property Address: 48 Blum Court
Parcel ID # 28-079002-0040000
All of the same lands and premises conveyed to the said Kadic Inc. by Warranty Deed of Richard C. Blum dated September 2, 2016 and recorded at Volume 804, Page 730 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont. Tax Years: 2020 - 2023 Amount of delinquent taxes, stormwater fees, interest, cost and penalties: $24,211.90
Property Owner: Katelyn Ruhl
Property Address: 275 Williams Road
Parcel ID # 07-068003-0000000
All of the same lands and premises conveyed to the said Katelyn Ruhl by Warranty Deed of Ralph J. Williams dated September 28, 2010 and recorded at Volume 675, Page 638 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont. Tax Years: 2021 - 2023 Amount of delinquent taxes, interest, cost and penalties: $3,400.21
Reference may be made to said deeds for a more particular description of said lands and premises, as the same appear in the Town Clerk's Office of the Town of Colchester.
So much of such lands will be sold at public auction at the Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont 05478, on the 19th day of January, 2023 at 10 o'clock in the forenoon, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with interest, costs and penalties, unless previously paid. Property owners, mortgagees, and lien holders may pay such taxes, interest, costs and penalties in full by cash or certified check made payable to the Town of Colchester. At tax sale, successful bidders must pay in full by cash or certified check. No other payments accepted. Any questions or inquiries regarding the above-referenced sale should be directed to the following address:
Kristen E. Shamis, Esq.
Monaghan Safar Ducham PLLC
156 Battery Street
Burlington, VT 05401
Monaghan Safar Ducham PLLC, and the Town of Colchester give no opinion or certification as to the marketability of title to the above-referenced properties as held by the current owner/taxpayer.
Dated at Colchester, Vermont, this 5 th day of December, 2022.
Julie Graeter
Collector of Delinquent Taxes
Town of Colchester
(802) 660-4735
