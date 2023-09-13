Notice Of Tax Sale Town Of Colchester 

Published September 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 13, 2023 at 10:12 a.m.
The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Colchester in the County of Chittenden are hereby notified that the taxes and stormwater fees assessed by such Town remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such Town, to wit:
Property Owner: David Angolano
Property Address: 85 Gorge Road
Parcel ID # 18-017021-0000000
All of the same lands and premises conveyed to the said David J. Angolano by Warranty Deed of Henry D. Angolano and Lucienne Angolano dated December 12, 1998 and recorded at Volume 304, Page 141 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont.
Tax Years: 2022 - 2023
Amount of delinquent taxes, stormwater fees, interest, cost and penalties: $3,956.34
Property Owner: K&N Enterprises, LLC
Property Address: 574 Prim Road
Parcel ID # 49-020002-0000000
All of the same lands and premises conveyed to the said K&N Enterprises, LLC by Warranty Deed of Andre J. Thibault and Gisele K. Thibault dated May 24, 2018 and recorded at Volume 837, Page 595 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont.
Tax Years: 2021 - 2023
Amount of delinquent taxes, interest, cost and penalties: $17,483.37
Property Owner: Estate of George Kuntz
Property Address: 84 Causeway Road
Parcel ID # 30-002002-0000000
All of the same lands and premises conveyed to the said George Kuntz (now deceased) by Executor's Quitclaim Deed of George F. Kuntz, Jr. and Holly J. Searfoss dated November 25, 1996 and recorded at Volume 267, Page 484 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont.
Tax Years: 2022 - 2023
Amount of delinquent taxes, stormwater fees, interest, cost and penalties: $8,100.42
Property Owner: Debora Lamphere
Property Address: 261 Holy Cross Road
Parcel ID # 50-041022-0000000
All of the same lands and premises conveyed to the said Deborah Lamphere by Warranty Deed of Thomas James Walker and Megan Elizabeth Walker dated June 11, 2018 and recorded at Volume 838, Page 114 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont.
Tax Years: 2020 - 2023
Amount of delinquent taxes, stormwater fees, interest, cost and penalties: $9,639.41
Property Owner: Timothy Muir and Frances Muir
Property Address: 15 Valiquette Court
Parcel ID # 49-010002-0000000
All of the same lands and premises conveyed to the said Timothy Muir and Frances D. Muir by Warranty Deed of Gerald A. Lemons, Sr. and Theresa L. Lemons dated March 7, 1998 and recorded at Volume 286, Page 252 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont.
Tax Years: 2019 - 2023
Amount of delinquent taxes, stormwater fees, interest, cost and penalties: $2,060.23
Property Owner: T.A. Muir, Inc.
Property Address: 17 Valiquette Court
Parcel ID # 49-007022-0000000
All of the same lands and premises conveyed to the said T.A. Muir, Inc. by Warranty Deed of Francis F. Valiquette and Janice M. Valiquette dated May 18, 1995 and recorded at Volume 246, Page 533 of the Land Records of the Town of Colchester, Vermont.
Tax Years: 2021 - 2023
Amount of delinquent taxes, interest, cost and penalties: $760.57
Reference may be made to said deeds for a more particular description of said lands and premises, as the same appear in the Town Clerk's Office of the Town of Colchester.
So much of such lands will be sold at public auction at the Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont 05478, on the 19th day of October, 2023 at 10 o'clock in the forenoon, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes with interest, costs and penalties, unless previously paid. Property owners, mortgagees, and lien holders may pay such taxes, interest, costs and penalties in full by cash or certified check made payable to the Town of Colchester. At tax sale, successful bidders must pay in full by cash or certified check. No other payments accepted. Any questions or inquiries regarding the above-referenced sale should be directed to the following address:
Kristen E. Shamis, Esq.
Monaghan Safar PLLC
27 Main Street
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 660-4735
Monaghan Safar PLLC, and the Town of Colchester give no opinion or certification as to the marketability of title to the above-referenced properties as held by the current owner/taxpayer.
Dated at Colchester, Vermont, this 11th day of September, 2023.
Julie Graeter
Collector of Delinquent Taxes
Town of Colchester
