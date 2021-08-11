Notice Of Tax Sale: Town Of Richmond 

The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Richmond in the County of Chittenden are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such Town, to wit:
Property Owner: Estate of Gail Kirkey
Property Address: 357 East Hill Road
Parcel ID # EHO357
All and the same lands and premises conveyed to the said Gail Kirkey (now deceased) by Quitclaim Deed Kevin Kirkey dated of the Estate of Ardelle Villeneuve dated June 27, 1996 and recorded in Volume 99 at Page 15, and all and the same land and premises conveyed to the said Gail Kirkey (now deceased) and Kevin Kirkey by Quitclaim Deed of Catherine A. Donaghy dated October 29, 1992 and recorded at Volume 81, Page 480 of the Land Records of the Town of Richmond, Vermont.
Tax Years: 2010 - 2021
Amount of delinquent taxes, interest, cost and penalties: $29,715.33
Property Owner: Dennis Stockwell and Bobbie Jones
Property Address: 183 Meadow Lane
Parcel ID # MW0183
A mobile home conveyed to the said Dennis Stockwell and Bobbie Jones by Vermont Mobile Home Uniform Bill of Sale of Blue-44 dated May 15, 1998 and recorded at Volume 105, Page 540 of the Land Records of the Town of Richmond, Vermont.
Tax Years: 2019 - 2021
Amount of delinquent taxes, interest, cost and penalties: $2,437.82
Reference may be made to said deeds for a more particular description of said lands and premises, as the same appear in the Town Clerk's Office of the Town of Richmond.
So much of such lands will be sold at public auction at the Town of Richmond, 203 Bridge Street, P.O. Box 285, Richmond, Vermont 05477, on the 23rd day of September, 2021 at 10 o'clock in the forenoon, as shall be requisite to discharge such taxes and utility charges with interest, costs and penalties, unless previously paid. Property owners or mortgagees may pay such taxes, interest, costs and penalties in full by cash or certified check made payable to the Town of Richmond. At tax sale, successful bidders must pay in full by cash or certified check. No other payments accepted. Any questions or inquiries regarding the above-referenced sale should be directed to the following address:
Kristen E. Shamis, Esq.
Monaghan Safar Ducham PLLC
156 Battery Street
Burlington, VT 05401
Monaghan Safar Ducham PLLC, and the Town of Richmond give no opinion or certification as to the marketability of title to the above-referenced properties as held by the current owner/taxpayer.
Dated at Richmond, Vermont, this 5th day of August, 2021.
Laurie Brisbin
Laurie Brisbin Collector of Delinquent Taxes Town of Richmond
