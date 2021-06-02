Notice of Taxpayers 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Agreeably to the provisions of Title 32, Vermont Statues Annotated, Section 4111, notice is hereby given that the undersigned Listers within and for the Town of Colchester have this day completed the abstract of individual lists of persons, co-partnerships, associations and corporations owning taxable property in said town on the first day of April, 2021; that they have this day lodged the same in the office of the clerk of said town for the inspection of taxpayers; that on the 18th day of June, at _9:00_o'clock in the fore noon, the undersigned Listers, due to Covid-19, will meet through video conference or by conference call, to hear grievances of person, co-partnerships, associations and corporations aggrieved by any of their appraisals or by the acts of such Listers, whose objections thereto in writing shall have been filed with them as prescribed by statute, and to make such corrections in said abstract as shall upon hearing or otherwise be determined by them; and that unless cause to the contrary be shown, the contents of said abstract will, for the year 2019 become the grand list of said town and of each person, co-partnership, association or corporation therein named.
Given under our hands at Colchester, in the County of Chittenden, this 4th day of June 2021.
Geri Barrows, Charlotte Gardner, Angela MacDonald
Listers
Town of Colchester
