Notice Of Terms Of Conveyance Of Town Real Estate 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO THE LEGAL VOTERS OF THE TOWN OF COLCHESTER, pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1061, that the TOWN OF COLCHESTER proposes to convey certain real property by Quitclaim Deed to the highest bidder after an auction to be held on May 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont. The real property proposed to be conveyed to the highest bidder is more particularly described as follows:
All and the same lands and premises conveyed to the Town of Colchester by Deed of Collector of Delinquent Taxes dated January 17, 2022 and recorded at Volume 922, Page 114 in the Town of Colchester Land Records.
Reference is hereby made to aforesaid deed and its record and to all prior deeds and records therein referred to in further aid of this description.
This property is also known as 102 Canyon Estates Drive, Parcel ID # 22-048003-0000000
The Selectboard proposes to convey the aforesaid premises to the highest bidder at the May 25, 2022 auction, to be held at 10:00 a.m. at the Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont, with the consideration being 1) a minimum bid of $90,000; and 2) the transfer of any interest and liabilities the Town may have in and to said parcel of land.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1061, this notice has been posted at three regular posting places and on the Town of Colchester website and will be published in Seven Days, a newspaper of general circulation within the Town of Colchester, on or before April 6, 2022.
If a petition signed by 5% of the legal voters of the Town of Colchester objecting to this sale is presented to the Town Clerk within 30 days of the date of the posting and publication of this notice, then the Town will cause the question of whether to sell the property as set forth above at a special or annual meeting called for that purpose.
The Selectboard will authorize the Town Manager to effectuate the conveyance, unless the Town receives a petition in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 1061(a) by 4:00 p.m. on May 6, 2022.
