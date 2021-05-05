 Notice to Creditors: Arthur J. Merchant | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

May 05, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Arthur J. Merchant 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-00971


In re ESTATE of Arthur J. Merchant

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Arthur J. Merchant late of South Burlington.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month period.

Dated: April 21, 2021

Signed: /s/ David A. Merchant

Executor/Administrator: David A. Merchant

110 Brosseau Lane

Colchester, Vermont 05446

802-825-3808

merchand59@gmail.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 5/5/21

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation