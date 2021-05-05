Notice to Creditors: Arthur J. Merchant 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Arthur J. Merchant
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Arthur J. Merchant late of South Burlington.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month period.
Dated: April 21, 2021
Signed: /s/ David A. Merchant
Executor/Administrator: David A. Merchant
110 Brosseau Lane
Colchester, Vermont 05446
802-825-3808
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 5/5/21
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
