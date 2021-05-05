 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Britt J.M. Vitols | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 05, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Britt J.M. Vitols 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-02135


In re ESTATE of Britt J. M. Vitols

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Britt J. M. Vitols late of Essex Junction, Vermont.

I have been appointed a personal representative of the above-named estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 05/03/2021

Signed: /s/ Steven D. Marshall, Esq., Executor

PO Box 131, Swanton, VT 05488

Marshall.Law@comcast.net

Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05401 (802) 651-1518

