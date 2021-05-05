Notice to Creditors: Estate of Britt J.M. Vitols 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Britt J. M. Vitols
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Britt J. M. Vitols late of Essex Junction, Vermont.
I have been appointed a personal representative of the above-named estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 05/03/2021
Signed: /s/ Steven D. Marshall, Esq., Executor
PO Box 131, Swanton, VT 05488
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05401 (802) 651-1518
find, follow, fan us: