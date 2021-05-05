 Notice to Creditors: Estate of James E. Little | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 05, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of James E. Little 

State of Vermont Probate Court District of Chittenden SS, Docket No.: 21-PR-01797


In re ESTATE of James E. Little, Late of Burlington, Vermont.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of the estate of James E. Little, late of Burlington, Vermont:

I have been appointed personal representative of this estate. All creditors having claims against the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this Notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy filed with the Register of the Probate Court. The claim will be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month period.

Dated: April 28, 2021

Signed: /s/ Thomas A. Little

Print name: Thomas A. Little

Address: c/o Little & Cicchetti, P.C.

P.O. Box 907, Burlington, VT 05402-0907

802-862-6511

Name of Publication: Seven Days

First Publication Date: 5/5/21

Second Publication Date: 5/12/21

Address of Probate Court: Chittenden District Court, 175 Main Street, PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05401

