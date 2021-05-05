Notice to Creditors: Estate of Richard A. Parker 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Richard A. Parker late of Eden, Vermont.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Richard A. Parker late of Eden, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described within the four (4) month period.
Dated: May 5, 2021
Signed: /s/ Daniel R. Parker
Daniel R. Parker, Executor
Little & Cicchetti, P.C.
P.O. Box 907, Burlington, VT 05402-0907
802-862-6511
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: May 5, 2021
Address of Probate Court: Lamoille Unit Probate Court, P.O. Box 570, Hyde Park, VT 05655
find, follow, fan us: