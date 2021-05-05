 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Richard A. Parker | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

May 05, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Richard A. Parker 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Lamoille Unit, Docket No.: 198-10-20 Lepr


In re ESTATE of Richard A. Parker late of Eden, Vermont.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Richard A. Parker late of Eden, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described within the four (4) month period.

Dated: May 5, 2021

Signed: /s/ Daniel R. Parker

Daniel R. Parker, Executor

Little & Cicchetti, P.C.

P.O. Box 907, Burlington, VT 05402-0907

802-862-6511

ben.luna@lclawvt.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: May 5, 2021

Address of Probate Court: Lamoille Unit Probate Court, P.O. Box 570, Hyde Park, VT 05655

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation