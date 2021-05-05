 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Rosemary Yaecker a/k/a Rosemary Elizabeth Yaecker-Chipman | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 05, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Rosemary Yaecker a/k/a Rosemary Elizabeth Yaecker-Chipman 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit, Docket No.: 21-PR-01603


In re ESTATE of Rosemary Yaecker

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Rosemary Yaecker a/k/a Rosemary Elizabeth Yaecker-Chipman, late of Shelburne, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 4/28/21

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Maria Seiler

Executor/Adminstrator: Maria Seiler c/o Jarrett & Luitjens, PLC

1795 Williston Rd., Suite 125

South Burlington, VT 05403

802-864-5951

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: May 5, 2021

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: 175 Main St., Burlington, VT 05401

