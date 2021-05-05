 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Wilfred Bessette | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 05, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Wilfred Bessette 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit, Docket No.: 21-PR-00866


In re ESTATE of Wilfred Bessette

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Wilfred Bessette, late of Essex Junction, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described within the four (4) month period.

Dated: April 23, 2021

Signed: /s/ Yvette Blair

Fiduciary/Administrator: Yvette Blair

c/o Geraldine E. Stewart, Esq., Jarrett & Luitjens, PLC

1795 Williston Rd., Suite 125

South Burlington, VT 05403

(802) 864-5951

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: May 5, 2021

Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402-0511

