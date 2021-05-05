Notice to Creditors: Estate of Wilfred Bessette 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Wilfred Bessette
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Wilfred Bessette, late of Essex Junction, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described within the four (4) month period.
Dated: April 23, 2021
Signed: /s/ Yvette Blair
Fiduciary/Administrator: Yvette Blair
c/o Geraldine E. Stewart, Esq., Jarrett & Luitjens, PLC
1795 Williston Rd., Suite 125
South Burlington, VT 05403
(802) 864-5951
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: May 5, 2021
Name of Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402-0511
