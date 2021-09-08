Notice to Creditors: Estate of Elizabeth Jayne Colgrove 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 59-3-20 Lepr
In re ESTATE of Elizabeth Jayne Colgrove
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of the Estate of Elizabeth Jayne Colgrove late of Cambridge, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Peter B. Schubart
Executor/Administrator: Peter B. Schubart, 333 Dorset Street, South Burlington, Vermont 05403
(802) 859-0059
Name of Publication: Seven Days, P.O. Box 1164, Burlington, VT 05402-1164
Publication Date: September 8, 2021
Address of Probate Court: Lamoille Probate Court, P.O. Box 570, Hyde Park, VT 05655.
find, follow, fan us: