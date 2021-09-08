 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Elizabeth Jayne Colgrove | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 08, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Elizabeth Jayne Colgrove 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 59-3-20 Lepr

In re ESTATE of Elizabeth Jayne Colgrove

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of the Estate of Elizabeth Jayne Colgrove late of Cambridge, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Peter B. Schubart

Executor/Administrator: Peter B. Schubart, 333 Dorset Street, South Burlington, Vermont 05403

peter@schubartlaw.com

(802) 859-0059

Name of Publication: Seven Days, P.O. Box 1164, Burlington, VT 05402-1164

Publication Date: September 8, 2021

Address of Probate Court: Lamoille Probate Court, P.O. Box 570, Hyde Park, VT 05655.

