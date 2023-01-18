Notice to Creditors 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published January 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
I represent LCR Enterprises, Inc. The company sold substantially all of its assets on December 31, 2022 and is currently in the process of winding up its business. I have been authorized by the company to administer that winding up. If you would like to submit a claim for amounts due to you from LCR Enterprises, Inc., you may do so by sending your claim in writing to:
Pease Mountain Law PLLC
P.O. Box 279
Hinesburg, VT 05461-0279
Your claim must commence within 5 years after publication of this notice. If your claim is not received within that 5-year period it will be barred pursuant to 11 V.S.A. §4108.
Your claim must include copies of all billing documents in support of your claim.
Dated: January 13, 2023
Michael T. Russell
Pease Mountain Law
PO Box 279
Hinesburg, VT 05461-0279
Name of Publication:
Seven Days
Publication Date: January 18, 2023
