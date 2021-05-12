Notice To Interested Persons Of Commencement Of Adoption Proceedings in RE: E.S. 

VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Case No. 21-PR-00106
In RE: E.S.
April 26, 2021
To: Taylor CLARK
NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS OF COMMENCEMENT OF ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS
You are hereby notified that a petition requesting the adoption of E.S. has been filed in this court.
When a hearing is scheduled, you will receive a separate notice of hearing.
This is the first action in this proceeding. If you want to receive notice of future hearings, events, or motions which may occur in this matter until it is concluded you must enter an appearance in this proceeding with the court. This can be accomplished by returning to the court a completed "Notice of Appearance" form which can be found on the public website, www.vermontjudiciary.org. If you have questions about the nature of this proceeding or the purpose or content of this notice, you may inquire by calling or writing to the Probate Division.
If you do not answer this petition within 20 of its final publication date, you will lose the right to contest this petition.
Electronically signed on April 26, 2021 pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)
/s/ Gregory Glennon
Probate Judge
