Notice to Public of Intent to Request Release of Funds, City of St. Albans 

Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.
Dominic Cloud, City Manager
City of St. Albans
100 North Main Street
St. Albans, VT 05478
Request for Release of Funds
On or about 2/6/2023 the City of St. Albans will submit a request to the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (the Agency) to release the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL 93-383), the National Affordable Housing Act, as amended, to undertake a project known as the Champlain Housing Loan Fund for the purpose of providing loans and grants for owner-occupied dwellings (up to four units) for essential home repairs, home access modifications, and energy efficiency improvements. Funds may be used to cover the following costs: roof repair/replacement, furnace/boiler replacement, foundation repairs, drainage/grading, mold/moisture mitigation, septic and well replacement, access ramps and accessible bathroom modifications, and air sealing and insulation. Additionally, landlords who rent out single family homes and/or duplexes will be eligible for a loan for home repairs, provided that their tenants meet the income requirements and the monthly rent meets HUD's requirements. The program also offers education and counseling support pre- and post-purchase: providing financial literacy education, Home Buyer Education workshops, and delinquency and foreclosure prevention services. These services improve the financial stability and well-being of the area's low- and moderate-income population.
Site specific locations are unknown at this time; site selections will be limited to Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle Counties. The program expects to complete home repairs for approximately 35 households over the one-year grant cycle, with an average per unit cost of $11,000. The total estimated cost of the project is $1,035,000, including $525,000 in CDBG funding. Mitigation with respect to endangered species, wetlands, historic preservation and toxic sites (including lead, asbestos and mold) will be implemented at site specific locations if compliance with the corresponding regulation is required.
The activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents environmental determinations for this project is on file at the municipal office of the City of St. Albans at 100 North Main Street, and may be examined or copied Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm.
Public Comments
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of St. Albans Attn: Chip Sawyer, Director of Planning and Development, to PO Box 867 St. Albans, VT 05478. All comments received by 2/3/2023 will be considered by the City of St. Albans prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.
Environmental Certification
The City of St. Albans is certifying to the Agency that Dominic Cloud, in his official capacity as City Manager, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Agency's approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of St. Albans to use CDBG funds.
Objections to Release of Funds
The Agency will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of St. Albans certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer, Dominic Cloud; (b) the Town has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Agency; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality.
Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to the Attn: Environmental Officer, Agency of Commerce and Community Development, One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor, Montpelier, Vermont 05620. Potential objectors should contact the Agency to verify the actual last date of the objection period.
find, follow, fan us: