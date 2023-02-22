Notice to Voters For March 7, 2023 Election Burlington, VT 

Published February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
BEFORE ELECTION DAY:
CHECKLIST POSTED at Clerk's Office by Sunday, February 5, 2023. If your name is not on the checklist, then you must register to vote. You may also check your voter registration status at https://mvp.vermont.gov. SAMPLE BALLOTS will be posted by Saturday, February 25, 2023.
HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE: There is no deadline to register to vote. You will be able to register to vote on the day of the election. You can register prior by visiting the City Clerk's office or going online to olvr.vermont.gov.
EARLY or ABSENTEE BALLOTS: All registered Burlington voters will be automatically mailed absentee ballots for this election. The latest you can request ballots to be mailed for the March 7, 2023 Election is by the close of the City Clerk's office at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023. Ballots can be requested in-person at the City Clerk's office until 1:00pm on Monday, March 6, 2023.
WAYS TO VOTE YOUR EARLY BALLOT:
• Mail or deliver the ballot mailed to you back to the City Clerk's Office before Election Day, drop off at one of the City's five Drop Boxes, or return it to your polling place before 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.
• Please contact the City Clerk's Office if you have not received your ballot in the mail by February 22, 2023.
• If you are sick or disabled before Election Day, ask the City Clerk to have two justices of the peace bring a ballot to you at your home. (Ballots can be delivered on any of the eight days preceding the day of the election or on the day of election.)
ON ELECTION DAY:
If your name was dropped from the checklist in error, or has not been added even though you submitted a timely application for addition to the checklist, you can fill out a new registration form.
• If the clerk or Board for Registration of Voters does not add your name, you can appeal the decision to a superior court judge, who will settle the matter on Election Day. Call the Secretary of State's Office at 1-800-439-VOTE (439-8683) for more information.
If you are a first time voter who submitted your application to the checklist individually by mail and did not submit the required document, you must provide a current and valid photo identification, or a bank statement, utility bill, or government document that contains your name/current address.
If you have physical disabilities, are visually impaired or can't read, you may have assistance from any person of your choice. If any voters you know have disabilities, let them know they can have assistance from any person of their choice. You may also use the accessible voting system to mark your ballot. If you want to use the accessible voting system tell the entrance checklist official. An election official will take you to the accessible ballot marking device, enter a security code, and then leave you to mark and print your ballot privately. More details about our new accessible ballot marking device are available at https://sos.vermont.gov/elections/voters/accessible-voting/
If you know voters who cannot get from the car into the polling place let them know that ballot(s) may be brought to their car by two election officials.
If you have any questions or need assistance while voting, ask your city clerk or any election official for help.
NO PERSON SHALL:
• Vote more than once per election, either in the same town or in different towns.
• Mislead the Board for Registration of Voters about your own or another person's true residency or other eligibility to vote.
• Hinder or impede a voter going into or from the polling place.
• Socialize in a manner that could disturb other voters in the polling place.
• Offer, bribe, threaten or exercise undue influence to dictate or control the vote of another person.
FOR HELP OR INFORMATION: Call the Secretary of State's Office at 1-800-439-VOTE (439-8683). (Accessible by TDD)
If you believe that any of your voting rights have been violated, you may file an Administrative Complaint with the Secretary of State's Office, 128 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05633.
If you believe you have witnessed efforts to commit any kind of fraud or corruption in the voting process, you may report this to your local United States Attorney's Office.
If you have witnessed actual or attempted acts of discrimination or intimidation in the voting process, you may report this to the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice at (800) 253-3931.
INSTRUCTIONS FOR VOTERS using Vote Tabulator Ballots
CHECK-IN AND RECEIVE BALLOTS:
• Go to the entrance checklist table.
• Give name and, if asked, street address to the election official in a loud voice.
• Wait until your name is repeated and checked off by the official.
• An election official will give you a ballot.
• Enter within the guardrail and go to a vacant voting booth.
MARK YOUR BALLOT: For each office listed on the ballot, you will see instructions to "Vote for not more than one, or Vote for not more than two, etc."
• To vote for a candidate, fill in the oval to the right of the name of the candidate you want to vote for.
• WRITE-IN candidate(s). To vote for someone whose name is not printed on the ballot, use the blank "write-in" lines on the ballot and either write-in the name or paste on sticker, then fill in the oval.
CAST YOUR VOTE by depositing your voted ballot into the vote tabulating machine.
LEAVE the voting area immediately by passing outside the guardrail.
