November 01, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice 

Published November 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

This notice serves to inform of Christine Royea's intent to move the cremated remains of Henry Emery Roberts Jr. to the correct plot in Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington, VT. Any family member, town cemetery commissioner or other authority responsible for cemeteries in the municipality can object to the proposed removal by filing a complaint in probate court.

