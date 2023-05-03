Notification of Period of Public Comment 

Published May 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 8907 and the Administrative Rules on Agency Designation, the Vermont Department of Mental Health (DMH) and the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) hereby notify the public of the Application for Redesignation of Howard Center (HC).
A 14-day period of public comment is provided for DMH and DAIL to gather information about Howard Center (HC) as part of the process to decide whether or not the State of Vermont will renew the agency's designation to deliver developmental and mental-health services to adults, children, adolescents and families in Chittenden County. Comments from consumers, parents, family members and other concerned citizens about your experiences with services provided by HC are welcomed. Public comments will be accepted for the two-week period from Wednesday, May 03, 2023, until the close of business on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. In particular, DMH and DAIL are interested in knowing:
1. What are the strengths and challenges of the agency?
2. Does the agency work well with other agencies in the community?
3. Do people get the mental health and developmental services that they need?
4. Do people get mental health and developmental services when they need them?
5. Do you have any recommendations for improvements?
Please send written comments or contact us by phone no later than Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
For Mental Health Child, Adolescent and Family Services Community Rehabilitation and Treatment, Adult Outpatient, and Emergency Services Mail: Department of Mental Health, 280 State Drive, NOB 2 North, Waterbury, Vermont 05671-2010 Attn: Puja Senning Phone: 802-241-0413 Fax: 802-241-0100 E-mail: [email protected]
For Developmental Services: Mail: Developmental Disabilities Services Division Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living, 280 State Drive, HC 2 South, Waterbury, Vermont 05671-2030 Attn: Chris O'Neill Phone: (802) 793-4213 Fax: (802) 241-0410 E-mail: [email protected]
find, follow, fan us: