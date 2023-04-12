Now Playing in Theaters: April 12-18 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Universal

Nicolas Cage in Renfield

new in theaters

HOW TO BLOW UP A PIPELINE: Environmental activists plot to disrupt the flow of oil in this thriller from Daniel Goldhaber (Cam), starring Ariela Barer and Kristine Froseth. (103 min, R. Savoy)

MAFIA MAMMA: A soccer mom (Toni Collette) discovers that she's the heir to an Italian mafia family in this fish-out-of-water comedy from director Catherine Hardwicke. (101 min, R. Capitol, Majestic, Palace, Star, Welden)

THE POPE'S EXORCIST: Russell Crowe plays the Vatican's chief exorcist in this horror flick inspired by real case files. Julius Avery directed. (103 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Palace, Paramount)

RENFIELD: Dracula's henchman (Nicholas Hoult) tries to get out from under the thumb of his master (Nicolas Cage) in this horror comedy directed by Chris McKay, also starring Awkwafina. (93 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Sunset)

SUZUME: In this animated adventure from Makoto Shinkai (Your Name), two young people try to close mysterious doors that are unleashing disasters on Japan. (122 min, PG. Essex, Majestic)

SWEETWATER: Former Vermonter Martin Guigui directed this biopic of Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton (Everett Osborne), the first Black player to sign an NBA contract. With Cary Elwes and Eric Roberts. (114 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Palace)

currently playing

AIR ★★★1/2 Matt Damon plays the salesman who made history by convincing then-rookie Michael Jordan to wear Nikes in this drama directed by Ben Affleck. (112 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Palace, Roxy, Star, Stowe)

COCAINE BEAR ★★1/2 Elizabeth Banks directed this comedy-thriller about a bear that terrorizes the countryside after going on a coke binge. (95 min, R. Roxy, Sunset; reviewed 3/8)

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES ★★★1/2 Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez play adventurers in the world of the fantasy role-playing game. (134 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Sunset, Welden)

EMILY ★★★★ Emma Mackey plays Wuthering Heights author Emily Brontë; Frances O'Connor directed. (130 min, R. Catamount)

INSIDE ★★1/2 Willem Dafoe plays a thief who finds himself trapped in a penthouse with priceless artworks after his heist goes awry in this thriller from Vasilis Katsoupis. (105 min, R. Savoy)

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 ★★★★ Keanu Reeves once again plays a hit man battling a global organization in Chad Stahelski's stylized action flick. (169 min, R. Big Picture, Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe, Welden [Wed 12 only])

THE LOST KING ★★★ Sally Hawkins plays a woman who becomes obsessed with finding the grave of King Richard III in Stephen Frears' comedy-drama based on real events. (108 min, PG-13. Savoy)

PAINT ★★1/2 Owen Wilson plays "Vermont's No. 1 public television painter" facing a new rival in this comedy from Brit McAdams (Triviatown). (96 min, PG-13. Roxy; reviewed 4/12)

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE ★★1/2 Chris Pratt voices a Brooklyn plumber in the Mushroom Kingdom in this animated adaptation of the Nintendo game. (92 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Palace, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

older films and special screenings

CONVERSATIONS FROM THE OPEN ROAD (Savoy, Thu only)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★★★ (Roxy)

FARM BOY (Essex, Sat only)

FATHOM'S BIG SCREEN CLASSICS: THE BIG LEBOWSKI 25TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

JET LAG (Catamount, Wed 12 only)

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING 20TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Thu only)

THE LOST WEEKEND: A LOVE STORY (Essex, Fri only)

METROPOLITAN OPERA: DER ROSENKAVALIER (Essex, Sat only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PALACE 9 CINEMAS: 10 Fayette Dr., South Burlington, 864-5610, palace9.com

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.